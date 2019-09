© Reuters/Ivan Alvarado



Juan Guaido may have some explaining to do. Photos have emerged depicting the Venezuelan opposition leader withThe photos first appeared in a tweet on Friday, shared by Wilfredo Canizares of the Fundacion Progresar (Progress Foundation), a Colombian NGO. They depict theCanizares said thewhere he attended a Live Aid-style concert organized by billionaire philanthropist Richard Branson, hoping to gin up international support for the opposition's cause.A spokesperson for Guaido denied any connection to the traffickers, andwhile the opposition leader himself told a Colombian radio station that the group did not help him cross the border. "That crossing was very complex for us," he added.stating that "Guaido was not accompanied by criminals while in Colombian territory," though a spokesman for the ministry did confirm that the men in the photos were members of a criminal organization.Meanwhile, theEarlier, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol presented the photos on television and said he wouldNow largely dismantled, the group still exists in pockets across Colombia, Venezuela and other Latin American countries, occasionally skirmishing with local authorities. The gang's membership sat at over 1,500 in 2009, according to intelligence sources cited by El Espectador, a Colombian newspaper.The Guaido-led opposition seeks to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to give up power in Caracas. A coup attempt in April - openly backed by US officials - failed to unseat the embattled socialist leader, but the opposition continues to coordinate with Washington to plan for Maduro's ouster.