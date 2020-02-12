has recorded snow accumulation vastly exceeding last year's for the same dates.

Flooding may be in the future as snow continues to accumulate to historic levelsSnow packs in the mountains of the Shuswap are well above normal for this time of year and have reached levels that might herald spring flooding.According to a Feb. 1 report published by the BC River Forecast Centre,The snow level recorded at an automated monitoring station located 1,500 metres above sea level north of Seymour Arm at the northern tip of Shuswap Lake shows the snow pack's rapid rise through the months of January and February. The snow at the monitoring station outpaced last winter's accumulation in mid January.Deep snow in the mountains does not make spring flooding inevitable but the levels observed in the South Thompson, Okanagan and Boundary basins as well as other parts of the province suggest an emerging risk of flooding.According to the forecast centre, by February, about two thirds of the snow pack that will accumulate over the winter has generally already fallen.