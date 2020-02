© Facebook Screenshot



There is no place where free speech is more important than on campus. And this attempt to suppress Abby's views ­- denying students, academics, and others from hearing her lecture - is as brazen as it is illegal. In adopting this anti-BDS law, Georgia has prioritized the policy preferences of a foreign country over the free speech rights of Americans, like Abby, who speak on this state's college campuses."

After refusing to sign a pledge of allegiance to the state of Israel, the state of Georgia shut down a media literacy conference featuring journalist and filmmaker Abby Martin at Georgia Southern University. Martin had recently released a documentary critical of the Israeli government called " Gaza Fights for Freedom .". Along with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund (PCJF), today she filed a federal free speech lawsuit against the university system of Georgia.Martin was dismayed by the university's decision:she said . But in December, President Trump passed legislation effectively criminalizing the Boycott Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) movement that aims to put pressure on the Jewish state through economic action, along the lines of the anti-Apartheid struggle in South Africa. The law mandates that any public institution would be subject to losing all funding if the government deems that they are not doing enough to stamp out anti-Semitism,. In December, MintPress reported that the British government under Boris Johnson is planning to introduce similar legislation."The hyperbolic notion that conservatives are the ones being persecuted on college campuses has made blatant censorship campaigns against people for criticism of Israel, or other progressive protests, go completely ignored," Martin wrote CAIR's Legal Defense Fund Senior Litigation Attorney Gadeir Abbas said The PCJF likened the BDS movement to the boycotts of the civil rights movement in the mid-twentieth century, its Executive Director Mara Verheyden-Hilliard described the laws as "extraordinary, outrageous, illegal and unconstitutional." In 1956 Martin Luther King and his movement were criminalized for carrying out boycotts, as Southern states passed legislation to penalize their behavior, only for it to be later struck down by the Supreme Court. This is what Martin and the alliance of non-governmental organizations is hoping will happen here too.she asked at her press conference today.. CAIR has reason to believe they could overturn the law its Georgia Executive Director, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, called "blatantly and hilariously unconstitutional."In 2018, Bahia Amawi, a Houston-based children's speech pathologist who worked with autistic, speech-impaired and other developmentally disabled children, lost her job after she refused to sign a similar document. Amawi had been at her job for nine years previously without a problem.They appear confident of a similar victory in Georgia.Martin began as a citizen journalist covering the Occupy movement in her native California. From 2012 to 2015 she hosted the show Breaking the Set on RT. In the famous D.N.I. report into alleged Russian interference into the 2016 election, the U.S. government accused her of "promoting radical discontent" in America, something she appears to wear as a badge of honor. Her current documentary series, Empire Files , is broadcast on TeleSUR English. However, due to sanctions against the Venezuelan government, Gaza Fights for Freedom was crowdfunded. She is also the host of Media Roots Radio Correction | An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the state of Georgia shut down a screening of Abby Martin's documentary film " Gaza Fights for Freedom ."