Iowa Caucus sign
A podium sign collapsed on Monday as Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price answered questions about last week's disastrous Iowa Caucus.

After being asked about "mathematical rounding errors" and the validity of the caucus results, Price's Iowa Democratic Party podium sign fell onto the ground.

Despite the hiccup, Price ignored the sign and continued with his answer.


The Iowa Caucus results were delayed for days after the Iowa Democratic Party decided to use a faulty app to compile the results.

Even as the results finally came in, social media users discovered them to be full of errors.

"The results released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Wednesday were riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws," reported the New York Times, adding that "more than 100 precincts reported results that were internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called the situation "an embarrassment," and said, "It was a disgrace to the good people of Iowa who take their responsibilities in the caucuses very seriously. They screwed it up badly is what the Iowa Democratic Party did."