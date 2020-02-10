© Drew Angerer/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images



"The truth has cost Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy. He did what any member of our military is charged with doing every day: he followed orders, he obeyed his oath, and he served his country."

"Lt. Col. Vindman lived up to his oath to protect and defend our Constitution. This action is not a sign of strength. It only shows President Trump's weakness."

President Donald Trump fired Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland from their respective positions on the National Security Council and as ambassador to the European Union on Friday. Despite media howls to the contrary,During the impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives, Vindman and Sondland gave damaging testimony against Trump. Two days after being acquitted in the Senate of the impeachment charges leveled by the Democratic Party-controlled House, Trump ousted both individuals.Yevgeny Vindman has been reassigned to the Army.Sondland told the House, "Everyone was in on the loop," concerning Trump's alleged desire to press Ukraine for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden was under investigation by a Ukrainian prosecutor, when then-Vice President Joe Biden demanded the Ukrainian government fire that prosecutor or face losing a billion-dollar loan guarantee from the United States. This certainly seems to be something that should be investigated, if Trump is going to make sure the laws are faithfully executed, as the Constitution requires.Vindman's lawyer, David Pressman, released a statement, in which he said,How could firing Vindman cost him his "privacy"? Vindman cast off his "privacy" when he began working on the National Security Council, and he certainly, on his own volition, cast it off when he testified before the House of Representatives. He is a public figure. If he wants privacy, perhaps he should go to work as a stocker at Walmart.Vindman and Sondland serve at the pleasure of the president of the United States.If he comes to believe that an aide or an ambassador are obstacles to that happening,Vindman's lawyer said "truth" had cost Vindman his job.. Look at it this way: If Trump believes that the testimony of these two subordinates was an unfair representation of events, what is he supposed to do? Pin a medal on them?In some ways, Trump's troubles in this matter were his own fault. He should have never kept people like Vindman in his job.And allowing over a dozen people to listen into his conversation with the president of Ukraine was foolhardy, to say the least. Trump should realize — perhaps he now does realize it — that the executive branch is populated with untold numbers of individuals who are Democratic partisans, holdovers from the Obama administration, and supporters of the globalist "Deep State." (Some are Republicans, but are still supporters of the globalist "Deep State.") These individuals are entrenched enemies of Trump's announced goals of guarding America's national sovereignty. If he is serious about doing so,One remark found in the lawyer's statement was thatConsidering that the Constitution of the United States makes the president of the United States the chief executive of the U.S. government, and that Vindman, as a National Security aide, is under that chief executive,who ordered Vindman to obstruct the foreign policy goals of Donald Trump.Vindman had every right to disagree with those foreign policy goals of President Trump. If so, he should have expressed them to his boss — the president of the United States. That he did not do so, but instead chose to "follow orders" from some unnamed individual to undercut his commander-in-chief, makes one wonderThis is what needs to be investigated by Congress and the media.Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reacted to the firing of Vindman:Had he left the Vindmans and Sondland in their jobs, it would have been a sign that he is too weak to do the job the American people elected him to do,Firing the Vindmans and Sondland is part of draining the swamp, and should be the beginning, not the end, of such firings, if Trump is serious about getting that job done.