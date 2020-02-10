Secret History
7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
Real Clear Science
Mon, 10 Feb 2020 18:33 UTC
"The violent events in Els Trocs are without parallel either in Spain or in the rest of Europe at that time," the team reported in the journal Scientific Reports.
"The adults display consistent arrow-shot injuries to the skull but not to the perpendicular skeleton. The children and adults furthermore show traces of similar blunt violence to the skull and entire skeleton."
In short, these people were shot, struck, and hacked to death, a terrible truth evinced in their beaten and broken bones.
Agriculture and agrarian societies were starting to spring up around this time, so it's likely the victims were Neolithic migrants, "members of the communities that established farming and animal husbandry on the Iberian Peninsula," the researchers say.
Their attackers could have been another roving band of migrants or indigenous hunter-gatherers. If they were the former, a territorial dispute could explain the violence. If they were the latter, then they might have viewed the migrants in El Trocs Cave as invaders encroaching upon their foraging grounds.
Whoever carried out the massacre and for what reasons, the remoteness of the scene and the motive for violence seemed to have resulted in a "killing frenzy," according to the researchers.
"Els Trocs probably documents an early escalation of inter-group violence between people of conceivably different origins and worldviews, between natives and migrants or between economic or social rivals. The conflict conveys the impression of a xenophobic action; the type of aggression suggests a clash between enemy groups."
Source:
Alt, K.W., Tejedor Rodríguez, C., Nicklisch, N. et al. "A massacre of early Neolithic farmers in the high Pyrenees at Els Trocs, Spain." Sci Rep 10, 2131 (2020).
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Five therapeutic effects of honey in treating wounds and infections
- Mother wrestles river otter after daughter, dog attacked inside home in South Lakeland, Florida
- Torrential rain triggers flooding, landslides in São Paulo, Brazil - month's worth of rain in 3 hours
- 7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
- Yesterday's gone: Iowa was the Democrats' Waterloo
- Fungi that absorbs radiation has been growing all over Chernobyl plant
- Wichita woman convicted of beheading ex-boyfriend's mother
- Iowa debacle fueled by anti-Bernie billionaires, Russiagate hucksters and failed DNC elites
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Supply chain disruptions will explain away food shortages
- Violent jet stream helps bring Boeing 747 across the North Atlantic in record time - less than 5 hours
- What is 'resignation syndrome'? Oscars doc legitimizes illness that affects only children of failed asylum seekers (yes, really)
- Flashback: US dependence on pharmaceutical products from China
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Storms and floods prompt emergency declarations in Washington and Oregon
- Jewish settlers beat 3-year-old Palestinian girl and her family in Hebron
- Operation Barbarossa II: US' NATO is setting the stage for war with Russia
- US forces Israel to backpedal on early annexation of West Bank
- US ignores Russia's offer to extend New START arms control treaty without conditions
- NATO using fearmongering to get neutral EU countries to join anti-Russia "military Schengen" — Lavrov
- Gas wars heat up in the Mediterranean
- Yesterday's gone: Iowa was the Democrats' Waterloo
- Iowa debacle fueled by anti-Bernie billionaires, Russiagate hucksters and failed DNC elites
- Operation Barbarossa II: US' NATO is setting the stage for war with Russia
- US forces Israel to backpedal on early annexation of West Bank
- US ignores Russia's offer to extend New START arms control treaty without conditions
- NATO using fearmongering to get neutral EU countries to join anti-Russia "military Schengen" — Lavrov
- Gas wars heat up in the Mediterranean
- Deadly attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country - Tehran
- Has Modi's strong & silent approach tamed the beast of India's anti-Citizenship Act protests?
- Mexico shows the world how to defeat neoliberalism
- In process, won't take long: Israel maps areas of West Bank subject to extension of its sovereignty
- Ex-president Walesa vows to mend Poland-Russia ties: 'Warsaw is closer to Moscow than to Washington'
- Committee chairmen say redacted footnotes contradict statements claimed in IG report on FBI's Trump surveillance
- Buttigieg skirts anti-corruption laws by campaigning with 'dark money' group
- 'We have a racist society from top to bottom': Sanders interrupts candidates fighting over who has more of the black vote
- Lessons from Iowa
- US oil sanctions on Iran push India into massive supply deal with Russia
- DNC completely lost public trust in its primary process the very first day
- Report: At least 2 US troops killed, several wounded in Afghanistan firefight -UPDATES
- House Cleaning: Trump ousts key impeachment figures Sondland, Vindman
- Wichita woman convicted of beheading ex-boyfriend's mother
- What is 'resignation syndrome'? Oscars doc legitimizes illness that affects only children of failed asylum seekers (yes, really)
- Flashback: US dependence on pharmaceutical products from China
- Jewish settlers beat 3-year-old Palestinian girl and her family in Hebron
- Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor as 'The Woker', Brad Pitt Best Supporting Actor with edgy quip about Bolton & impeachment
- American convicted of killing UK teen Harry Dunn is CIA spy - reports
- Finland's birthrate plummets to lowest level since 1868 famine
- Social justice lunatics celebrate Jordan Peterson's struggles
- Best of the Web: 'For Sama' nominated for an Oscar - yet another propagandumentary that pushes Al Qaeda's narrative in Aleppo
- Second shooting in Bronx: NYPD cop shot as gunman opens fire in precinct hours after 'assassination attempt' on patrol car
- Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage, killing at least 20 people - UPDATE: Hostages rescued, suspect dead
- Former drone operator: Dropping a missile on Afghan children, the military is 'worse than the Nazis'
- 'Unhinged': Hyped up Chris Matthews' bizarre rant on Sanders includes mass executions and 'the Reds'
- Tribune Publishing: New CEO fires execs in a brutal one-day bloodbath
- Best of the Web: Populist wave reaches Ireland: Sinn Fein stuns establishment, becoming first left-wing party to win Irish general election
- Van plows through Republican voter registration tent, narrowly misses volunteers - UPDATE: Suspect arrested
- Nearly 1,000 attend London Assange rally to see speakers on press freedom
- Pope to visit Italian region poisoned by toxic waste dumping
- Israel's police arrest rabbi & sect leader accused of rape & sham healing for money
- Colorado university to offer cannabis-related degree
- 7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
- 15,000 year old carvings of dozens of animals and abstract symbols discovered in Spanish cave
- Milk and Mongolia: What bacterial cultures reveal about ours
- 9,900-year-old skeleton of horribly disfigured woman from mysterious isolated group found in Mexican cave
- 5,000 year old tomb named 'Dwarfie Stane' cut into rock on the Island of Hoy, Scotland
- Rare fossil of bone-crushing Triassic-era crocodile cousin found in Brazil
- Ötzi the iceman, the multiple mosses, and his final days
- A new study says footprints in volcanic rock probably belong to Homo heidelbergensis
- 3800-year-old spoons made from bones found in Mongolia
- Declassified: An expose on Israeli plot to prepare Arab lands for Jewish settlement via Martial Law
- Ancient skulls from Mexico surprisingly diverse, challenges assumptions about settlement of the Americas
- World's oldest cooking pots found in Siberia, created 16,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age
- Benjamin Lay: The 18th-century Quaker dwarf who challenged slavery, meat-eating, and racism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Who Was G.I. Gurdjieff And Why Does It Matter?
- Egypt unearths 3,000 year-old tomb with sarcophagus dedicated to Horus, GOD of the sky
- Russia declassifies pre-Yalta conference photos: Churchill, FDR in Sevastopol, Crimea
- Neanderthal genes found for first time in African populations
- Scientists have found 330-million-year-old sharks fossilized in a Kentucky cave
- Wreck found believed to be 95-year-old ship that vanished near Bermuda Triangle
- Ancient stone tools found in Siberian cave overturn accepted theories on Neanderthal migrations
- Fungi that absorbs radiation has been growing all over Chernobyl plant
- Iran unveils new ballistic missile, satellite launch fails to reach orbit
- Cuba's rivers run clean after decades of sustainable farming
- New handheld device "prints" skin directly onto wounds
- First contact? Signals coming from space like clockwork, scientists don't know why
- Russian scientist: 'Of course we are not alone', we use the wrong tools to hunt for aliens
- According to 'direct atmospheric measurements,' CO2 levels were above 400 PPM in the 1940s...
- A new implant for blind people jacks directly into the brain
- State of The Climate Report 2020
- A new space race? US, China, Russia, and Europe all plan for moon bases
- New Comet C/2020 B3 (Rankin)
- Living giant trees store millennia of clues to historic climates and societies
- Dark Emulator: AI program created to predict Universe's structure, solve mysteries of dark matter and dark energy
- ALMA telescope catches beautiful outcome of stellar fight
- A bio-artificial kidney is being developed to end the need for dialysis
- Scientists perplexed by massive galaxy that mysteriously and suddenly went dark
- Woman grows hairs out of her gums in extremely rare medical case
- Study find Pluto's icy 'Heart' formation rules its atmospheric circulation, shapes its surface
- Limitation of Darwanian processes: Important medical effects but modest mutations
- Scientists discover hidden symmetries using soundwaves
- Mother wrestles river otter after daughter, dog attacked inside home in South Lakeland, Florida
- Torrential rain triggers flooding, landslides in São Paulo, Brazil - month's worth of rain in 3 hours
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Supply chain disruptions will explain away food shortages
- Violent jet stream helps bring Boeing 747 across the North Atlantic in record time - less than 5 hours
- Storms and floods prompt emergency declarations in Washington and Oregon
- Most snowfall for January in Cape Breton, Canada since records began 150 years ago
- Winter storm brings up to 15 inches of snowfall in just 8 hours to Minnesota
- Snow and ice set to hit UK after chaos caused by Storm Ciara
- Photographer captures one of the last 'burkitshi' females who hunts with eagles
- Winter storm brings over 50 inches of snowfall in 24 hours to Rabbits Ear Pass, Colorado
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - January 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Sinkhole swallows truck in Grand Ledge, Michigan
- 'This is a truly historic storm' - 3 feet of snow falls on Vail Mountain, Colorado
- Two people killed after being struck by lightning in South Africa
- 60 inches of snow in 4 days at Apex Mountain, British Columbia - Most snow in 40-plus years
- Mysterious "cloud rosettes" only visible from space captured by NASA off coast of western Australia
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Papua New Guinea
- Storm Ciara's hurricane-force winds batter UK transport
- Flash flooding after torrential downpours cause havoc in Johannesburg and Gauteng, South Africa
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hits off Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball spotted over Ottawa - Gatineau, Canada
- Rooftop cameras capture another meteor fireball over Madison, Wisconsin
- Five therapeutic effects of honey in treating wounds and infections
- Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men
- Federal dietary guidelines need to cut carbohydrates
- I had to start eating meat again for medical reasons, and now I'm questioning everything
- Chaga mushroom: This unusual tree fungus is a medicinal powerhouse
- How to make thieves oil and why you should be using it daily
- Electronic health records prioritize insurance billing over patients and doctors hate them
- Caffeine has been a boon for civilization, Michael Pollan says. But it has come at a cost
- South Dakota considers first state bill to outlaw all vaccine and medical mandates
- The importance of melatonin for optimal health
- Richard (Bud) Veech, the unknown scientist behind the ketogenic diet, dies at 84
- Best of the Web: Did Coronavirus outbreak originate in a lab? Novel sequence in 2019-nCoV Virus genome suggests man-made cause
- 'No effective therapeutics': WHO downplays reports of 'breakthrough' in battle against coronavirus
- Are mandatory antidepressants for children in the pipeline?
- Children's mental health is affected by sleep duration
- Boy, 11, dies of flu virus that attacked his heart despite getting the flu shot that NIH doctors say is a 'mismatch for kids'
- High and low exercise intensity found to influence brain function differently
- From vaccinations to viruses: Vitamin C is a potent antidote
- Brain study showed African American's had greater pain response than other participants
- Quinton Plasma Water can play an important role in fertility and pregnancy
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- Text Mining Analysis Study gets up close with near-death experiences
- Humans are hardwired to dismiss facts that don't fit their worldview, no matter their political orientation
- New study claims near death phenomenon is a positive experience
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- Babies are aware of bilingualism from birth — if not before
- Splendid isolation: how I stopped time by sitting in a forest for 24 hours
- 5 things confident people don't do
- Early life adversity identified as top risk factor for mental disorders
- How much does our language determine behavior?
- How therapy works and the role that real rapport has in its success
- How to be a mentally sovereign human
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
- American people may tamper with next election warns Schiff
- The elephant in the room!
- Obese ISIS leader dubbed 'Jabba the Hutt' captured and hauled off in a TRUCK by Iraqi police
Quote of the Day
A child-like man is not a man whose development has been arrested; on the contrary, he is a man who has given himself a chance of continuing to develop long after most adults have muffled themselves in the cocoon of middle-aged habit and convention.
Recent Comments
Does it never occur to these folks that real compassion might just involve the insight and courage to challenge someone's self pity??? Whether you...
"Well, then I found weed and became a libertarian." There is not enough designer weed on the planet to make voting communist / socialist seem like...
We are all here to learn heal n grow. Once done... we re outta here LOL [Link] [Link] [Link]
I never did understand why the fuck diplomatic immunity exists. You do the damn crime you do the time. You should not get a free pass to harm...
If this study is successful, experts hope that the knowledge gained can be used to produce drugs that could protect astronauts from radiation on...