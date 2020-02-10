© Reuters / Brendan McDermid

A New York police officer has been shot in the arm at a precinct building and a suspect has been taken into custody, just hours after an unknown assailant opened fire on a marked patrol vehicle.Shots were fired at the NYPD 41st Precinct building in the city's Bronx borough early on Sunday. The force has confirmed that a female lieutenant at a desk was wounded in the arm and the attacker was apprehended by her colleagues.The injured officer was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where medics say her life is out of danger. Another policeman also suffered minor injuries in the incident.CCTV footage from the police station showsThat officer was rushed to hospital and is expected to be discharged in the coming days.The attack on the van was also caught on video, which shows the police vehicle driving away with siren lights on as the perpetrator keeps shooting at it. The attacker - a man in a black jacket and a hood on - than crosses the road and walks right under a CCTV camera.NBC reported, citing its sources,