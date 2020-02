© Unknown



"Russia has taken care of it. And what, have we done more with America than with Russia? You look: they try to kiss them passionately. It's impossible, really. Are we worried? We rejoice for them when they hug and kiss. Here is the whole some scandal was raised: oh, the secretary of state arrived."

"But the period of this cold, when we looked at each other through some embrasure, a reinforced concrete thick wall, is over. And no one needs to moan, worry and sob."

"If we declassify all the materials, the world will applaud us. Pompeo and I, when he was the director of the CIA, carried out serious operations here. They contacted us, gave us information. We detained people here at the border with nuclear materials. And we detained them without their help. And this was the number one issue for them."

"Most likely, on February 7 we will meet with President Putin. A moment of truth has come. We were the initiators of these relations, and we could be the ones to break them," he told reporters.Earlier, the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that contacts with Lukashenko were not planned in the near future, but the leaders of the two countries could quickly meet if it were needed.The presidents of Russia and Belarus last met at the end of last year.. Minsk and Moscow cannot yet agree on prices for oil supplies to Belarus.Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly statedIn particular, he said thatAt the same time, the Polish pipe operator PERN said that it was not technically possible to transport oil while maintaining supplies to its refineries.Lukashenko's announcement of a potential meetingThis marked the first time in 25 years that a US Secretary of State has visited Belarus.Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that the period of "cold" in the relations between Belarus and the USA was over.Lukashenko said he does not understand the concerns of the Russian Federation regarding the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Minsk, because in the republic they rejoice when Russians and Americans "hug and kiss."including building close relations with the United States. "Or did we harm Russia with this? No," Lukashenko said.He emphasized that Belarus is establishing relations with "the greatest empire - the leading country in the world." He also talked aboutRegarding Russia, Lukashenko added that he would like "the most warm, kind and friendly relations with the fraternal people", butalthough it allegedly promised to do so, when it bought Beltransgaz.