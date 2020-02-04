© Global Look Press/Kremlin Pool



"We have built these good relations [between Belarus and Russia]. We were the architects of these relations. Are we the ones to break them at the end of our political careers? We cannot be here forever. The question is what legacy we will leave."

"I will not say that the United States is such a great friend of ours. But the period of this freeze, when we looked at each other over some reinforced concrete thick wall, is over. There is no need to moan or worry in this regard."

"But have we advanced more in relations with the United States than Russia? Look at them. They are trying to make nice with [the US], though it is not actually working. Are we worried? We are happy when [Washington and Moscow] cuddle and kiss. Yet, they mounted hysteria over the visit of the secretary of state."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is no stranger to playing east against west, and recently the wily fox has upped the ante in his hunt for trade and economic concessions from Moscow. After all, you don't keep power for 26 years by playing the shrinking violet. Now he's talking aboutLast weekend, he met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Minsk and has been openly flirting with the West - which, presumably for geopolitical reasons, no longer seems to call him "Europe's last dictator."Meanwhile, Lukashenko's Russian allies have been tightening the screws.The squabble has dragged on for years with Lukashenko originally promising to introduce a common currency in 2004.Late last year, the Kremlin called his bluff, demanding the establishment of supranational bodies, including a shared ruble. Moscow then insisted progress on these issues was a condition of Belarus retaining oil and gas discounts that it has long enjoyed.Lukashenko responded by sourcing Norwegian oil, at a premium, believed to be around $20 a ton, to show he had other options. Just last weekend,The problem is nobody can explain how Minsk could pay its bills if it alienates Russia, given how reliant its economy is on its larger neighbor.On Tuesday, the Belarusian leader was talking tough. Lukashenko said about Putin:He was referring to his Russian counterpart's intention to leave the Kremlin at the end of his current term. Lukashenko clarified that his country seeks "fair, genuine, and transparent relations" with Russia, emphasizing that Belarus is a "sovereign and independent state that pursues its own foreign policy."In 2006, the USA imposed sanctions on Belarus, with Pompeo's predecessor Condoleezza Rice describing the country as "Europe's last dictatorship," popularizing a phrase.During a paper factory inspection, the Belarusian president announced thatLukashenko added how the United States is "the greatest empire, the leading country in the world." An emphasis Moscow may note, even if it wouldn't dispute the accuracy. He continued, with reference to Russia:Also on Tuesday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced thatin the upcoming months, the first in over a decade.