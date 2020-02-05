💨 Les conditions sont dantesques dans les Alpes avec des rafales de vent supérieures à 100 km/h en stations et des chutes de neige. Vidéo des pistes de Val-d'Isère. ❄ (https://t.co/eYXc7o8tt0) pic.twitter.com/4B9Bu9Texp — Météo Villes (@Meteovilles) February 4, 2020

The second big snowstorm in less than a fortnight has been blowing across Western Europe with February so far much snowier than most of January was.Lech is pictured above and Mayrhofen top, this morning.Unfortunately the news isn't all good. Many ski areas got rain at the weekend as temperatures rose well above freezing for a short spell, before dropping back by up to 20 degrees in a little over 24 hours to double digits below as the snow arrived.The Dachstein glacier in Austrian pictured below this morning, is closed today.However further West in France, Western Switzerland and Western Italy the snow has now moved on and the sun is out, giving some great conditions again on the fresh cover.Off piste avalanche danger is generally level 3-4 - "considerable" to "high".Elsewhere in Europe it has been warm and windy in Andorra but there's been a rare (this season) good snowfall or parts of Bulgaria with Pamporovo (pictured below this morning), seeing its best snowfall of the winter so far.