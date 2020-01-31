Jumping into deep snow. Video taken in the French Alps yesterday, Jan 29th. 1 meter (100 cm) of fresh snow in 48 hours at 1800 m elevation. Thanks to Alex Giubertoni for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/zwGXDYeB4c — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 30, 2020

Some ski areas in the Alps have reportedThe Swiss Valais canton has seen the biggest snowfalls reported, withBut many ski resorts have reported 30-60cm (1-2 feet) or more in snowfall since Tuesday. A complete transformation after the largely dry and sunny January conditions mot have enjoyed.At least one ski areas in each of Austria, France, Italy and Switzerland all reached 70cm bases (or more). Among the biggest falls were reported by Cervinia, Garmisch, St Anton and La Roisiere (pictured above). Pitztal in Austria is pictured top.and whilst the sun is now out again at many, and skiers and boarders are reporting superb conditions,The next few days are likely to be warmer with the danger of rain at lower altitude resorts but with light to moderate snow showers for most destination resorts.. Les Menuires is pictured below.