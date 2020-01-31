The Swiss Valais canton has seen the biggest snowfalls reported, with Lotschental ski area posting the most in the past 72 hours - 107cm or 43 inches.
But many ski resorts have reported 30-60cm (1-2 feet) or more in snowfall since Tuesday. A complete transformation after the largely dry and sunny January conditions mot have enjoyed.
The snow was driven in on strong winds at altitude and whilst the sun is now out again at many, and skiers and boarders are reporting superb conditions, resorts are warning that the avalanche danger level is high.
The next few days are likely to be warmer with the danger of rain at lower altitude resorts but with light to moderate snow showers for most destination resorts.
Another wave of heavy snowfall is expected next week. Les Menuires is pictured below.
Jumping into deep snow. Video taken in the French Alps yesterday, Jan 29th. 1 meter (100 cm) of fresh snow in 48 hours at 1800 m elevation. Thanks to Alex Giubertoni for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/zwGXDYeB4c— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 30, 2020