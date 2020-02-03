© Newfoundland blizzard: "Found my Honda Civic!"



With the continued weakening of solar activity the intensity of global weather extremes is also following lock step. These are a handful of examples from the beginning of 2020 including a severe cool down and rare snowfall across the Middle east as Saudi Arabia set to break all time cold records, snows in Egypt, UAE and Egypt. Locust swarms seen from five miles darkening skies in East Africa, tremendous snows in Taiwan, 1200 emergency calls for help during one hail storm in Australia. Crop losses and spring planting to be effected in 2020.