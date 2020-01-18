© NOAA/GOES-East. Acquired at 17:50 UTC on January 17, 2020

The mayor of St. John's, the provincial capital, ordered all businesses to close and told people to stay home. Later in the day the conditions grew so poor that snow plows were taken off the roads.Videos and pictures on social media were dramatic, with white-out conditions and snowdrifts burying cars and piling up to entirely cover the doors and windows in homes."To everyone in (Newfoundland and Labrador) affected by the storm, please listen to your local authorities," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. "We want you to stay safe, and keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles and snow clearing... We're ready to help if needed."Thousands lost electricity, Newfoundland Power said on its web site, including the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.'s office in St. John's.Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alistair Bell