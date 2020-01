© Global Look Press/Ahmad Halabisaz



The Treasury Department has announcedas the US continues its pressure campaign on Tehran after ditching the international Iran nuclear deal.Though the Trump administration has accused Salehi and his organization of striving to produce a nuclear weapon, the AEOI also oversees the civilian nuclear sector in Iran.The sanctions are the latest in a string of economic penalties applied to Iran since the US unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or Iran nuclear deal) in 2018, after accusing Tehran of noncompliance. Iran has responded by gradually rolling back its own commitments, but it has continued working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the US.Salehi first led the AEOI between 2009 and 2010, and he has been in charge ever since his second stint began in 2013. Before his appointment to Iran's nuclear agency, he represented Iran in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).even as the US argued otherwise.Moreover, multiple US and IAEA assessments have failed to link Salehi's organization with Iran's alleged nuclear weapons program.While the Trump administration has been squeezing Iran's economy with round after round of sanctions, the Treasury Department also announced on Thursday that it hasThe humanitarian channel is operated by the Swiss government, which has served as a mediator between Tehran and Washington in the past.to allow non-US firms to work at a series of Iranian nuclear sites, Reuters reported earlier on Thursday.