The latest in media malpractice is the news that the three major networks blacked out much of Pam Bondi's testimony in the impeachment trial.The President called the MSM, Death Valley TV.Although President Trump was criticized for calling Schiff and Schumer names, they are apt appellations. The President was vilified for days and he deserves the opportunity to return the favor.On Monday, Trump's attorneys had their chance to defend the President and the Constitution.The Floridian wrote, Pam Bondi's impeachment argument blacked out by 3 major networks.One caveat, it is possible that their viewers don't care to hear the President's defense and they do want to keep those ratings up.Democrats weaponized impeachment and their allies in the media might be covering up the defense.Paul Sperry wrote about the blackout on Twitter: