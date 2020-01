Toddlers who are glued to a screen at age three are couch potatoes by the time they are five, a study shows.Researchers say the reduced physical activity may contribute to weight gain and poor health. They ­suggest parents follow World Health Organization guidelines to limit young children's screen time to one hour a day.Study leader Dr. Falk Muller-Riemenschneider said: "Reducing screen time in early childhood might promote healthier behaviors and associated outcomes later in life."The findings come from a National University of Singapore study of 552 children. Their parents were questioned on how long they spent on screens aged two and three.At the age of five, the kids wore activity trackers continuously for a week to monitor sleep, rest and activity levels.Only one in five met the WHO guideline limit.Researcher Bozhi Chen said it supports calls to limit young kids' screen time.