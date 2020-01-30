© REUTERS/Lucas Jackson



Stephen King has found himself the target of Twitter's woke army, after having the audacity to argue that quality is more important than diversity when it comes to art. His attempt to clarify the issue only brought more attacks.The famed author - revered by many on social media for his outspoken liberal views - was barraged by angry messages after weighing in on a debate sparked by this year's Academy Award nominees, who have been criticized for not being adequately diverse.Noting that as a writer he is allowed to offer nominations in three categories - Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay - King disclosed that "the diversity issue" never factors into his decision-making.," he tweeted, apparently blissfully ignorant of the avalanche of self-righteous internet outrage that would soon descend upon him.His remarks were so traumatic for director- the colloquial term for being banished from public discourse.Inundated by frothing internet screeds about his white male privilege, the world-renowned horror author tried to clarify his beliefs with a series of follow-up tweets. He emphasized that everyone should have a "fair shot" at winning awards, but that certain people are "badly under-represented" in Hollywood.Others took pity on the writer. "Oh boy, the circular firing squad of 'wokeness' begins," read one reply to his seemingly inexcusable faux pas.