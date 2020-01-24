Mount Baker Highway was closed from early Thursday morning to Friday morning because of avalanche danger, the Washington state Department of Transportation said."The safety of the traveling public is our top priority, so WSDOT will close the highway at milepost 37, east of Glacier, at 4 a.m. due to anticipated avalanche risk," WSDOT spokeswoman Andrea Petrich said in an email.Mount Baker Highway, also called state Highway 542, was last closed for avalanche danger in 2009, Petrich said.But rain was likely Thursday through Saturday above 3,000 feet as the storm blows off the Pacific with warmer temperatures.At 4 p.m. Wednesday, WSDOT reported at its website that it was snowing heavily at 4,250 feet with compact snow and ice on the road."Looking forward the forecast is for warming starting in the early hours of (Thursday) morning coupled with a few inches of rain," the ski area said.Normal operations were expected to resume Friday at the ski area.