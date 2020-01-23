© REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The World Anti-Doping Agency has officially suspended the Russian national laboratory, rejecting the claims by Russian experts that data tampering originated with former staffers who fled to the US as 'whistleblowers.'The National Anti-Doping Laboratory of Moscow was suspended on Wednesday with immediate effect, by the decision of WADA Executive Committee chair Witold Bańka - a Polish athlete turned politician - and following the recommendations of the Laboratory Expert Group.The "intentional alteration and deletion of laboratory data" is a "serious violation" of the ethics code, the agency said.RUSADA said that the new suspension was expected, given WADA's December 9 decision to suspend Russian athletes - which Moscow is currently appealing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). In the meantime, athletes' blood samples will be sent to laboratories in Germany, Sweden, Belgium, Italy and Poland.