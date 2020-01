Even a noticeable pin, shaped as a red Soviet flag, on the lapel of the Communist leader's jacket wasn't enough to raise the suspicions of VOA photo editors.

© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev



US-government sponsored Voice of America is well aware that Russia's new PM Mikhail Mishustin is "a career bureaucrat who never had political ambitions" but, strangely enough, it doesn't seem to know what the man looks like.Kudos to the US outlet for having noticed a major shake-up in the Russian government, but, it would seem - if only for better face recognition. A photo of the long-time leader of Russia's Communist party, Gennady Zyuganov, has appeared on VOA's article about Mishustin - who was ratified by the parliament as Prime Minister on Thursday.The caption under the picture reads "Russia's new Prime Minister Mishustin" - and neither photo nor caption seems to be going anywhere over an hour later. Who'd ever care to check, right?One could have assumed that some clever allegory is at play (never mind the caption) - but Zyuganov doesn't really fit the definition of "never had any political ambitions as a career bureaucrat" either. The long-time politician ran for Russia's president four times during his career (but always lost). It's hard to say if he would've settled for the PM's post - provided someone offered it to him, of course.If you're still wondering how Russia's new Prime Minister Mishustin looks, here's his verified photo: