The center of the 5.9 earthquake is located about 8 miles south of Guanica, Puerto Rico, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
There is no threat for a tsunami at this time.
The magnitude was originally reported as 6.0 by the USGS.
As of Saturday morning, there are no official reports of damage, but residents across the island have reported feeling shaking.
Power outages are occurring in Lares, Adjuntas, Ponce and San German, but efforts are already underway to restore service by the Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica.
The area is still recovering from a series of earthquakes throughout the month of January, including a 6.4 magnitude quake on Jan. 7.
Spotty showers and gusty winds will be in the area as rescue and recovery efforts continue in southwest Puerto Rico.
Sunday will mark the 10th anniversary of the devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti.
Maura Kelly is a meteorologist for AccuWeather.