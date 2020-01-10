© Rhett Wyman



Owners say the property was saved by the traditional Indigenous technique of cultural burning conducted on their land three years ago.

Phil Sheppard watched with trepidation as a giant blaze approached his beloved Hunter Valley property outside Laguna, near Cessnock.The 66-year-old had poured his heart and soul into Ngurrumpaa - an isolated 160-acre bushland property with a main house and several huts, offering cultural camps for tourists and Indigenous youth.Three weeks ago, he and other owners were forced to evacuate, helplessly watching online as the Gospers Mountain fire converged with the Little L Complex fire and appeared to engulf the property.The only hut not protected by cultural burning, 500 metres from the main house, was destroyed in the blaze."It's pretty miraculous," said co-owner Leanne King, 60.Aboriginal cultural fire practitioner Dennis Barber led a series of cultural burns on six hectares of bushland at Ngurrumpaa in 2015 and 2016 - the first burns in the area since a wildfire swept through in 1994."There's nothing more powerful than doing it and feeling like you're doing the right thing, and seeing the results," he said."It's more than just putting the fire on the ground - it's actually knowing the country, knowing what's there ... the soil types, the geology, the trees, the animals, the breeding times of animals, the flowering times of plants," he said.The timing and frequency of burns depend on the environmental "system"."That's where I got the bug to come back and actually spread that knowledge and see it happening in other parts of Australia."The Wiradjuri man started Koori Country Firesticks in 2016 to promote cultural burning as an alternative to hazard reduction techniques in NSW. The organisation has culturally burnt around 50 hectares of land across the Hunter Valley and Sydney, mainly on private properties at the request of owners.But the 55-year-old has met plenty of resistance from governments, professional firefighters, national parks and even ecologists."It's been a little bit frustrating, but I've just decided I'm not going to let that stand in the way anymore," he said."It's important that people recognise that it is valid, it does work, and what we're looking for is some support for this from higher levels of government."Mr Barber says Aboriginal people should be better resourced to lead the implementation of cultural burning across NSW and Australia, alongside existing fire authorities."We're still going to need [Rural Fire Service] volunteers and paid firefighters to do the work they're doing," he said."I'm not saying it's the answer - I'm saying it's part of the answer."Ella Archibald-Binge is a Kamilaroi woman and the Indigenous Affairs reporter at The Sydney Morning Herald.Rhett is a Palawa man and a photographer at the Sydney Morning Herald.