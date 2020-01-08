Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale has angrily insisted his party supports hazard-reduction burns as his critics accuse him of causing bushfires.The campaign against the Greens has intensified on Facebook after blazes destroyed more than 6 million hectares of bushland in Australia.More extreme critics have accused the Greens of being responsible for lives being lost, with 25 people now killed as a result of recent bushfires.While the Australian Greens regard hazard reduction as 'appropriate in some circumstances' the New South Wales branch of the party is lukewarm about this strategy.'Could you inform the committee how many bushfires occurred last year?,' he asked.'How many resulted from hazard reduction burning over that period of time?'Mr Fitzsimmons's father George Fitzsimmons was killed in 2000 conducting an RFS hazard-reduction burn at Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park on Sydney's northern outskirts.The Australian Young Greens this week declared their support for hazard-reduction burns, posting on Facebook an image of a young woman carrying out burning wearing fireproof overalls.'It would be a real shame if people shared this picture of Greens member Elly doing the hazard reduction burning for this season, the right wing wouldn't cope!,' the caption said.The post was later deleted after it had attracted more than 600 comments and nearly 2,000 shares.Not all the comments were positive.Senator Di Natale's Facebook page has also attracted comments suggesting he opposed hazard-reduction burning.'I hope you're not sleeping at night Senator Richard Di Natale,' one man said.'I hope you lie awake thinking of the death and devastation you and your Greens Party has caused by stopping back burning and land clearing.'I'm sure you'll come up with some excuse as to why you were right and everyone else was wrong.'