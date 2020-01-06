While residents in the Russian city of Murmansk will by now be well used to the beautiful northern lights displays each year, the 2020 version featured an incredibly rare shooting star to add a little flair to the proceedings.The northern lights, or aurora borealis, is a natural phenomenon in which disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by solar wind create stunning and hypnotic light shows of varying color and complexity, as breathtaking video from Murmansk, northwestern Russia, taken on Saturday night, shows.The natural beauty of the event never ceases to amaze and thankfully, a videographer with the right equipment was on hand to capture a shooting star joining the cosmic ballet at the weekend.