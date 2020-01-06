Cars submerged on a Jaffa street after central Israel is battered by downpour, January 4, 2020
© Screen grab via Ruthi Lerer via Channel 13
Cars submerged on a Jaffa street after central Israel is battered by downpour, January 4, 2020
The Israeli city of Tel Aviv was severely flooded on Saturday (January 4th) after record rainfall.

A video showed severely flooded streets in the city centre and one restaurant in which staff were wading through water.

According to the Ynet news site, 71 millimetres of rain fell in Tel Aviv over the course of a two-hour period.

One person was killed in a parking garage after becoming trapped in a flooded elevator, according to local media.