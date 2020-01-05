ice river
North Dakota resident Mike Odegaard captured video of an ice jam that formed through Hoge Island on the Bismarck side of the Missouri River on New Year's Day.

The video shows ice sheets piling on the shores of the river bank.


The ice jam caused minor flooding in the area and a flood advisory was in effect through Thursday, January 2, according to local news reports.



Odegaard told Storyful there was flooding in his neighborhood after the high temperatures caused the ice to melt and pile downstream on the Missouri River.

Credit: Mike Odegaard via Storyful