An ice jam is causing some minor flooding in the area of Misty Waters through Hoge Island on the Bismarck Side of the Missouri River. A Flood Advisory is now in effect through 4:30 pm Thursday. Watch for rapidly changing water conditions! -KX Storm Team pic.twitter.com/s9dRE0bQtI — KX News (@KXMB) January 1, 2020



North Dakota resident Mike Odegaard captured video of an ice jam that formed through Hoge Island on the Bismarck side of the Missouri River on New Year's Day.The video shows ice sheets piling on the shores of the river bank.The ice jam caused minor flooding in the area and a flood advisory was in effect through Thursday, January 2, according to local news reports.Credit: Mike Odegaard via Storyful