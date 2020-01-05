The video shows ice sheets piling on the shores of the river bank.
The ice jam caused minor flooding in the area and a flood advisory was in effect through Thursday, January 2, according to local news reports.
An ice jam is causing some minor flooding in the area of Misty Waters through Hoge Island on the Bismarck Side of the Missouri River. A Flood Advisory is now in effect through 4:30 pm Thursday. Watch for rapidly changing water conditions! -KX Storm Team pic.twitter.com/s9dRE0bQtI— KX News (@KXMB) January 1, 2020
Odegaard told Storyful there was flooding in his neighborhood after the high temperatures caused the ice to melt and pile downstream on the Missouri River.
Credit: Mike Odegaard via Storyful