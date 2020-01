© AFP / Maja Hitij



Members of the international coalition gathered to fight Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) have suspended operations in Iraq after the targeted assassination of a top Iranian general by the US.it announced late on Friday night. That includes both operations aimed against IS and training of Kurdish troops. There are around 130 German soldiers deployed in Iraq at the moment, including 27 stationed at the Taji military base 30km (18 miles) north of Baghdad.The same security lockdown is true for the, who act as advisers to the Iraqi military. "We have to see what happens. We cannot go into details for safety reasons, but we have paused and taken it hour by hour," explained Swedish military spokesperson Kristina Swaan., but wouldn't comment on whether it was necessary to bring them home as a precaution., spokesman for the alliance Dylan White said. NATO has hundreds of personnel under its aegis in the country.The anti-IS coalition membersfollowing the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, by a US airstrike on Friday morning. Tehran pledged retaliation for what it sees as an act of international terrorism.The killing also led to mass protests in Iran and several other Middle Eastern countries, where the assassinated general was perceived as a hero by many. Soleimani played a crucial role in organizing and supporting Shiite militias to fight against IS in Iraq and Syria. The US claimed the assassination was an act of pre-emptive self-defense.