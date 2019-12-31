© RIA Novosti



The dispute between Warsaw and Moscow over what started the Second World War - yes, really - has now expanded to Poland's allies, as first the US and then the German envoy chimed in with revisionist history."Dear President Putin, Hitler and Stalin colluded to start WWII. That is a fact. Poland was a victim of this horrible conflict," US ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher tweeted on Monday - in both English and Polish, suggesting that her message of "collusion" was intended more for domestic consumption than for the Russian head of state."The Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact served to prepare the criminal invasion of Nazi Germany against Poland. The USSR together with Germany participated in this brutal division of Poland," Ambassador Rolf Nikel wrote, in Polish.The 1939 non-aggression pact between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union is often referred to by the names of their respective foreign ministers, Joachim von Ribbentrop and Vyacheslav Molotov. It was inked on August 23, just a week before the Nazi invasion of Poland.Modern Warsaw has argued - and got the US and the EU to agree - that this somehow caused the Second World War, and that the Soviets are just as guilty as the Nazis of invading Poland, since their troops entered from the east on September 16. Germany then invaded the Soviet Union less than two years later.WhileThat is what the Russian ambassador to Warsaw told his hosts when he was summoned on Friday, in the previous installment of the ongoing quarrel.The same year, Poland joined Germany in partitioning Czechoslovakia at the Munich conference, when Britain and France agreed to carve up that Eastern European country to appease Hitler, despite - or because of? - the Soviet offer of security guarantees to Prague.Lipski's remarks are a matter of public record and no one is contesting their veracity - which is why neither Warsaw nor its NATO allies are talking about them, choosing to repeat Polish talking points in service of a very modern argument about an "aggressive" Russia.That is how Germany's Angela Merkel found herself as an honored guest at the September 1 commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the war's outbreak, while Putin was not even invited. A far bigger insult is the decision not to invite the Russian president to the upcoming January 27 anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army's 1st Ukrainian Front.