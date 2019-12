Country grips cold weather as temperature drops down -21°C in Skardu#winter #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/U7Je5aB3ND — Sach Pakistan (@Sach__Pakistan) December 30, 2019



Blood freezing cold wave in the #Karakoram. A drive along the frozen Katpana Lake in the #ColdDesert Katpana near Skardu airport.

With temp dropping below -25 in far areas, life is practically suspended in Baltistan region @pid_gov @Tourism_In_PK @travelinpk @visitpakistanpk pic.twitter.com/8nzoRcT2i9 — The Northerner (@northerner_the) December 28, 2019



Pakistan is currently in the grip of severe cold wave, with the mercury on Sunday, Dec 29 plunging to record-breaking -21C (-5.8F) in Skardu — a city located the central valley of Gilgit-Baltistan.According to local reports, the small canals and ponds in Skardu have been frozen due to the severe low temperature, while snowfall has also blocked many main roads and passes.Dense fog is prevailing in Islamabad, in Punjab, in the upper Sindh, and also in a few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its Sunday weather report. The PMD has forecast a continuation of the "very cold conditions" over the coming days, in part thanks to continental air sweeping over the country.Intensifying swings-in-extremes are in the weather forecast globally, for all of us, as historically low solar activity continues to weaken the jet stream, reverting its usual tight zonal flow to more of a wavy meridional one:Depending on what side of the jet stream you're on, you're either in for debilitating polar cold or anomalous tropical heat, but this full picture is frustrating never revealed by the MSM as their agenda-driven reporting allows only for one side of the story — heat and drought.Thankfully however, media spin has about as much control on the climate as increasing CO2 does.Zilch.No, it isn't you, me or The Guardian causing this climate shift, it is (among other things) an intensification of a meridional jet stream flow, driven by the sun — as it always has been:Overall, global average temperatures continue to fall in line with this historically low solar activity.NASA has revealed this upcoming solar cycle (25) will be " the weakest of the past 200 years ," and they've correlated previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here. Don't be fooled by government agencies politicized, warm-mongering, UHI-ignoring temperature datasets — our future is actually one of ever-descending cold, of crop loss and of struggle as the sun continues it's descent into it's next 400-year Grand Solar Minimum cycle:Prepare accordingly.