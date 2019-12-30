Blood freezing cold wave in the #Karakoram. A drive along the frozen Katpana Lake in the #ColdDesert Katpana near Skardu airport.

With temp dropping below -25 in far areas, life is practically suspended in Baltistan region @pid_gov @Tourism_In_PK @travelinpk @visitpakistanpk pic.twitter.com/8nzoRcT2i9