According to local reports, the small canals and ponds in Skardu have been frozen due to the severe low temperature, while snowfall has also blocked many main roads and passes.
The city's low of -21C (-5.8F) breaks Pakistan's all-time December low temperature, which was set back in 1994 (approaching solar minimum of cycle 22).
In addition, record or near-record lows were also registered in Gupis and Bagrote with their readings of -12C; in Astore with -11C; in Gilgit with -7C; and in both Kalam and Kalat with their lows of -5C.
Dense fog is prevailing in Islamabad, in Punjab, in the upper Sindh, and also in a few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its Sunday weather report.
The PMD has forecast a continuation of the "very cold conditions" over the coming days, in part thanks to continental air sweeping over the country.
Country grips cold weather as temperature drops down -21°C in Skardu#winter #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/U7Je5aB3ND— Sach Pakistan (@Sach__Pakistan) December 30, 2019
Blood freezing cold wave in the #Karakoram. A drive along the frozen Katpana Lake in the #ColdDesert Katpana near Skardu airport.— The Northerner (@northerner_the) December 28, 2019
With temp dropping below -25 in far areas, life is practically suspended in Baltistan region @pid_gov @Tourism_In_PK @travelinpk @visitpakistanpk pic.twitter.com/8nzoRcT2i9
Intensifying swings-in-extremes are in the weather forecast globally, for all of us, as historically low solar activity continues to weaken the jet stream, reverting its usual tight zonal flow to more of a wavy meridional one:
Thankfully however, media spin has about as much control on the climate as increasing CO2 does.
Zilch.
No, it isn't you, me or The Guardian causing this climate shift, it is (among other things) an intensification of a meridional jet stream flow, driven by the sun — as it always has been:
Overall, global average temperatures continue to fall in line with this historically low solar activity.
NASA has revealed this upcoming solar cycle (25) will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," and they've correlated previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.