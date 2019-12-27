© Pixabay



Five mountain lion attacks on dogs were reported in the span of a week in the Wood River Valley in Idaho.The latest attack was reported on Monday, Dec. 23 involving an attack on a Labrador retriever north of Hailey."The homeowner reported letting their dog out about 6:15 a.m. that morning, then shortly after, hearing loud noises in their backyard," Thompson writes. "They immediately checked and found a mountain lion attacking their dog in the unfenced backyard. Shortly after the homeowner confronted the lion, it let the dog go.""The dog received injuries in the attack, but survived and is back home with its owners.""Residents and visitors to the Wood River Valley are reminded to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially during the early morning and evening hours."With mountain lions able to "easily jump" six foot fences, Thompson urges pet owners to monitor their animals and check the area when letting their pets outside."If possible, [owners] should accompany them when outside, especially when it's dark," he adds. "When walking your pet, keep them on a leash."