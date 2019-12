"The relevant U.S. actions are a serious violation of the international consensus on the peaceful use of outer space, undermine global strategic balance and stability, and pose a direct threat to outer space peace and security."

"For the first time since President Harry Truman created the Air Force over 70 years ago — think of that — we will create a brand new American military service. That's such a momentous statement.



"With my signature today, you will witness the birth of the Space Force, and that will be now officially the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces. That is something really incredible. It's a big moment. That's a big moment, and we're all here for it. Space, going to be a lot of things happening in space."

Chinese officials said Monday that the creation of a U.S. Space Force would overly weaponize outer space and endanger peaceful missions. The Associated Press reported that Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, told reporters thatto the Trump administration's establishment of the sixth branch of the U.S. military.His remarks come just days after President Trump signed thefirst touted by the president in 2018.a possibility that U.S. officials have pointed to for years since China successfully destroyed a satellite with a missile in 2007.Trump said Friday at a ceremony: