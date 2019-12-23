© Reuters / Lindsey Wasson 85

US planemaker Boeing has replaced its CEO Dennis Muilenburg after the company faced a series of setbacks following two fatal crashes of its best-selling aircraft, the 737 MAX, which killed 346 people.David Calhoun will replace Muilenburg, the company said in a statement on Monday. Calhoun officially takes over on January 13.The US aerospace giant explained that the step was "necessary to restore confidence" in the firm as it struggles to restore trust of investors, clients, and aviation regulators."Under the Company's new leadership, Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers," Boeing's press release reads.Since then, almost 400 MAX jets have been stuck on the ground, and Boeing has manufactured 400 more, which it cannot deliver to customers anywhere.Muilenburg became CEO of the aerospace giant in July 2015. Earlier this year he was stripped of the chairman title as Boeing decided to separate the two roles and David Calhoun took over the position.