© Gary He/Reuters



The Wall Street Journal says the move is being considered amid concerns over when the planes will be allowed to fly again.Boeing will suspend production of its 737 Max jets, the company announced Monday.The decision comes after Boeing board members met Monday to consider suspending or shutting down production of its 737 Max jets,"We believe this decision is least disruptive to maintaining long-term production system and supply chain health," Boeing said in a statement Monday evening."This decision is driven by a number of factors, including the extension of certification into 2020, the uncertainty about the timing and conditions of return to service and global training approvals, and the importance of ensuring that we can prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft," the statement added. "We will continue to assess our progress towards return to service milestones and make determinations about resuming production and deliveries accordingly."During this time, it is our plan that affected employees will continue 737-related work, or be temporarily assigned to other teams in Puget Sound," the company added.The Wall Street Journal first reported Sunday "The agency will not approve the aircraft for return to service until it has completed numerous rounds of rigorous testing," the agency said in a statement.Following Boeing's announcement Monday, the FAA said it does not comment on the company's business decisions, but the "agency is following a thorough process for returning the Boeing 737 MAX to passenger service" and it has "set no timeframe for when the work will be completed."The crashes and subsequent groundings have been costly for Boeing and spurred a slew of lawsuits.Boeing also reached an undisclosed, partial settlement from a separate lawsuit from Southwest Airlines, the largest U.S. operator of the Max jets, The Associated Press reported Boeing also announced a $100 million fund for families of victims who died in the crashes, and. Families don't have to waive their right to sue Boeing in order to be eligible to receive the funds.