Resuming relations

"We've invited them to help us. They're used to dealing with terrorists. They know how to handle them. The only thing we want is to bring peace."

Marketing repression

Genocidal alliance

About the Author:

Belen Fernandez is the author of Exile: Rejecting America and Finding the World and The Imperial Messenger: Thomas Friedman at Work. She is a contributing editor at Jacobin magazine.

The right wing seeks to reconquer Bolivia, dismantling solidarity with Palestine and bringing in Israeli advisors to help crush protestsShortly after left-wing Bolivian President Evo Morales was ousted in a US-supported coup in November - disguised as a noble reaction to alleged electoral fraud -during Israel's Operation Cast Lead in the Gaza Strip, which killed some 1,400 Palestinians, including more than 300 children. Though Israel naturally cast itself as the singular victim of the affair, the ratio of Palestinian civilian to Israeli civilian deaths was 400:1 During a subsequent Israeli-inflicted bloodbath in Gaza in 2014, this one by the name of Operation Protective Edge and(including 299 women and 551 children),- a perfectly accurate assessment, given the circumstances and Israel's track record.So it's no surprise thatwith the newly cleansed government of Bolivia after the November coup, with Israel's Ynet news site reporting that. (It is not clear whether the Evo-to-Abu modification was a bizarre mistake or a deliberate attempt by some sneaky Ynet person to Arabise the "hostile" leader's name.)Additional bonding opportunities rapidly materialised, as Bolivia went aboutOn 6 December, Bolivian interim interior minister, Arturo Murillo, told Reuters The "terrorists" supposedly wreaking havoc in Bolivia are, according to the Reuters report, "radical leftists allegedly linked to [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro and drug-traffickers whom the [Bolivian interim] government say had instigated deadly unrest in the country". In other words, the usual mishmash of hemispheric bogeymen trotted out to justify whatever right-wing undertaking is in need of justification - and never mind that the Bolivian military and police have been the ones perpetrating massacres As for Israel's alleged experience in "dealing with terrorists",To be sure, Israel's seven-plus decades of ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and thwarting peace at every turnBut it's precisely Israel's extensive experience in brutal - and frequently lethal - repression that make its tactics so marketable to right-wing regimes worldwide.Is it pure coincidence, one wonders, that both Israeli and Chilean security forces have recently exhibited a penchant for aiming for the eyes?Meanwhile,As Israel continues its efforts to eliminate the concept of Palestinian-ness - often physically eliminating Palestinians in the process -By late November, somein encounters with Bolivian security forces, as underscored by Bolivia-based journalist Jacquelyn Kovarik in an interview with The Real News Network.After Morales' overthrow, Kovarik said, "people - especially in the military -the rainbow-coloured flag that represents all indigenous people and Afro-Bolivians as well, and again isBut, you know, the upheaval was all the fault of those Venezuelan-backed radical leftist drug trafficker-terrorists.Predictably, the Bolivian interim government's announcement of thewhile the infamous right-wing news site Breitbart applauded interim president Jeanine Anez's use of "her time in office to rehabilitate much of the country's government in the aftermath of nearly a decade and a half of socialist rule; re-establishing diplomatic relations with Israel was an item close to the top of the list of reforms she sought."For his part, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz was quoted in the Times of Israel lauding the rapprochement as "contribut[ing] to Israel's foreign relations and to its international status".And as the right wing seeks to reconquer Bolivia - dismantling solidarity with Palestine and whitewashing Israeli brutality in the process - there's no doubt that the coup against Morales has been a coup for Israel, too.