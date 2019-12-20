© AFP / Christophe Archambault

French trade unions failed yesterday to achieve the big surge in support they had hoped for in street protests to pressure President Emmanuel Macron to ditch his pension reform, and said there would be no strike truce during Christmas.France's transport networks were crippled and schools shut on a thirteenth day of strikes, but there was not the pick-up in faltering momentum that union chiefs had hoped for in nationwide protests, even asIn Paris, police fired tear gas and charged to disperse demonstrators from the Place de la Nation, though there was none of the rioting and looting that markedThe hard-left, the interior ministry said, a significant decline since the first big day of action on December 5 which had brought 806,000 onto the street, though numbers were higher in Paris.The hardline, more than it had reported on December 5. Union and government tallies at French demonstrations usually show major discrepancies.French unions oppose Macron's plans to streamline the Byzantine state pension system and prod people to work until 64, instead of the legal retirement age of 62.In the capital, some protesters dressed in black and hiding their faces with scarves and masks, overturned bins, smashed bus stops and hurled glass bottles at police lines. Police saidPolice also charged protesters in Paris who ignored an order to disperse at the end of the route and threw at least one Molotov cocktail at police.The unions and Macron are each hoping to push the other to back down before Christmas, with the prospect that strikes over the holiday would alienate an increasingly frustrated public."Democratic and union opposition to our project is perfectly legitimate. But we have stated clearly what our project was, andand to balance the pension system's budget," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament.French workers receive among the world's most generous state pensions through a system divided into dozens of separate schemes. Macron's government says privileges for various categories of workers make it unfair, and wants a "points" system to treat contributions from all workers equally. Unions say this amounts to an attack on hard-earned benefits."When all the unions say 'We do not want this reform', the government should have a rethink," said Philippe Martinez, head of France's CGT union, leading a column of demonstrators in Paris's Republic Square. "They need to open their eyes and unblock their ears."