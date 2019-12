© Linda Carilli



116″ of snow have fallen.

© Christina Huhta



what would be a season's worth of snow in southern Michigan has fallen in Keweenaw County in just a short time.

The snow keeps mounting up over most areas of the Upper Peninsula.Officially meteorological winter started on December 1. So, while many are saying winter hasn't even started, at least to meteorologists winter is underway. Facebook page for the Twin Lakes area in the Upper Peninsula's shows the dedicated weather observer's daily snowfall measurements.Twin Lakes is at the southern base of the Keweenaw Peninsula.Here's what Christina Huhta's yard looks like in the Toivola area in the Keweenaw Peninsula.The snowbanks are growing in Negaunee.