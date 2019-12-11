© REUTERS/Juan Medina

Neither sex has the better deal.

The activist behind the campaign to make Jane Austen the face of the £10 note has published a 432-page encyclopaedia of feminist grievances. But do women really get a bad deal in what is still a man's world?Feminist author Caroline Criado-Perez's 'Invisible Women Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men' has won the 2019 Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award."Unassailable facts, backed by powerful stories, are what moves minds," Kevin Sneader, McKinsey's global managing partner, said as he awarded the prestigious prize.So let's look at some of these facts. Starting with smartphones, which are too small for women's dainty porcelain shards, weakened from the subliminal and omnipresent oppression of men."I got RSI (repetitive strain injury) from an iPhone 6. And I am now stuck with an iPhone SE which I can't upgrade," runs a typical complaint from Criaso-Perez.What about movies? Just 17 percent of extras are female. Perhaps it's because specifically big crowds are used for battle scenes, which were historically comprised of armies of men. Would Ms. Criado-Perez like to rewrite history and replace soldiers in the trenches with women? Why don't they just edit Wonder Woman or a host of Valkyries into the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan?When Apple introduced Siri in 2011, you could use it to find Viagra suppliers, but not an abortion clinic, Criado-Perez alleged. Apple refuted the claims, insisting that it was "new technology" and the "test product that were still being ironed out."For example, for all the talk of medical mistreatment of women,In 2017, male life expectancy stood at 76.1, female life expectancy stood at 81.1.And despite saying that men get to design their own workplace environment, according to the WHO, men have greater levels of occupational exposure to physical and chemical hazards.Does Criado-Perez focus on this, or that women's protective wear is too big once women were allowed to join the frontline forces?And if you think she is just an egalitarian interested in righting centuries of inequality, you are welcome to read her own words.In a Sunday Times interview earlier this year, she admiringly quoted Andrea Dworkin's line about women being "the only discriminated-against group that shares a bed with their oppressor.""If I could be a lesbian, I'd be a lesbian. But unfortunately I'm straight, and that's one of the sadnesses of my life." No man hater this.Is this someone whose opinion we should be listening to on gender issues?"I'm not a perfect feminist. I worry about the way I look, and I worry about being fat. And waxing my legs, and what about shaving my armpits?"Just to be clear.Women have babies, men don't. Men are stronger, but women get educational advantages. For every Yentl (a 1983 musical in which Barbra Streisand dressed up as a Jewish boy to study religious scripture because girls were forbidden), there's Dustin Hoffmann, who had to be a woman to get a job in Tootsie in 1982, and Robin Williams, who disguised himself as a woman to see his kids in the 1993 Mrs. Doubtfire.Yet, most dogmatists who come from a place of hate and division are ostracized. This one is being given prizes.