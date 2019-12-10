Storm Recap:

8 out of 14 ski resorts are now over 100 inches for the season.

so we are pacing about a month ahead of last season so far.

We saw lingering snow showers Sunday morning, mainly northwest of the lake along the crest. That dropped a final 2-4 inches of snow for those mountains, with little to no snow for the rest of the area as the storm cleared out. The sun came out and the soft snow became thicker through the afternoon., a little less to the south down near Bear Valley and Dodge Ridge with higher snow levels down there.Here are the current stats summarized for all of the ski areas.Here is the "keep me honest" variance report for the storm based off of the final forecast posted Friday before the storm arrived. The ski resorts NW of the lake came in right on forecast, north and east shores came in over forecast, and SW of the lake came in under forecast.I don't like going over 2 inches, but the daily average so far this season is at 1.8 inches, and the storm and 4-year averages are both at 1.7 inches. Shoot for accuracy, honesty when you miss, and fine-tune the forecasting process. Rinse and repeat...