© Reuters / Yves Herman



Unthinkable now, but doable after Cold War ended

Germans now view Moscow as a more "

reliable partner

" than Washington.

© Reuters



What if Russia became part of NATO upon Trump's invite? Sounds unthinkable given the Western elites' mentality, but that's how a German paper sees warming up ties with Moscow - and sends "a signal of despair," analysts told RT.Never free of discord, relations between Moscow and the North Atlantic bloc are now at their lowest point in decades. Since the 2014 Ukrainian crisis,It seems that the animosity will persist for quite a long time - despite some recent attempts by France to defuse tensions and get back on good terms with Russia again.But a surprise publication by a reputed German newspaper Handelsblatt suggests thinking big, instead of starting small.The proposed 'Alliance for Peace' would incorporate NATO's all-time foe Russia, thus alleviating all tensions between the two, the authors argue. It could be led by two four-star generals from both the US and Russia, and have two headquarters in Brussels and in Moscow.What's more, the idea of Russia joining NATO is not entirely new - it's been floated as far back as 1954, when Western powers shot down a Soviet pitch for membership. It came back into the spotlight in the early 1990s and 2000s, but ultimately fizzled out. But is the Handelsblatt publication mere wishful thinking - or a sign of things to come?Now, Trump may sincerely wish to mend ties with Moscow, including making unconventional offers, but his hands are effectively cuffed, he reminded.Making Russia a NATO member is "virtually impossible [because]," he opined.Willy Wimmer, former Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly said "it's not an unthinkable scenario for most of my fellow countrymen.""We see this article as a sign of despair.Indeed,Despite the best efforts of American lawmakers to drum up the supposed threat of "Russian interference," not everyone in Europe sees Russia as the same boogeyman."I think [Russians] were inclined to do it 25 years ago and maybe as recently as 10 years ago," Jatras offered. As it transpired, NATO rushed eastwards instead, swallowing up former Warsaw Pact states, as it continued to view Moscow as an adversary.With expansion came a change in NATO's mission.Wimmer recalled."Remember,Besides, relations within NATO have been rocky as of late. Turkey's decision to field the Russian-made S-400 air defense system triggered a wave of condemnation from the alliance's Western members, and saw it booted from the F-35 jet fighter program. Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron's declaration of the alliance as "brain dead" and questioning its members' willingness to engage in mutual defense does not exactly project strength and unity.Macron too has long been a proponent of creating a European army to guarantee the continent's security. With the Transatlantic alliance seemingly in disarray, and with the European and American establishment opposed to the idea, why would Russia now bet on a horse that may not turn up at the starting line, let alone finish the race?