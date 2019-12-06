© Global Look Press / DPA / Christoph Soeder



the fact that no evidence was presented made some German politicians very uneasy.

Germany seems to be joining the cohort of those playing the old-time blame-Russia game, having expelled two diplomats citing Moscow's unwillingness to help probe a murder of a suspected terrorist on its soil.On a sunny day in August, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili - formerly a Chechen militant suspected of terrorist activity in Russia and a Georgian national - set off for his last walk through the Kleiner Tiergarten park located in one of Berlin's central boroughs. Not long after that, he was shot dead in broad daylight by an assassin who allegedly used a silenced pistol to do the job.The high-profile murder case returned to the spotlight when Berlin made a bold move expelling two Russian diplomats.The official rationale was that "we've not seen that Russia backs us in inquiring into the murder," as Chancellor Angela Merkel mildly put it. Germany's Foreign Office, on their part, echoed Merkel's points but stated that "serious and immediate participation by the Russian authorities is still required."The Prosecutor General's Office that took over the probe claimed of having "sufficient factual evidence that the killing may have been ordered by state authorities of the Russian Federation or the autonomous Republic of Chechnya which is a part of Russia."Berlin was "absolutely reluctant" to deteriorate its relationships with Russia which "are not in as good shape as they ought to be," according to political analyst Dr. Werner Patzelt. Thus, he believes expelling the diplomats "was something like a final resort" to make Moscow co-operate.ButWestern Europeans are concerned "that everything is used to blame Russia whether it's true or not," he argued. The German authorities who expelled the Russian diplomats, "have to say more," Wimmer urged, adding, "they have to explain why they did it and if there is really enough evidence to create problems for our diplomatic relations."Germany has been under pressure the US and some other Western allies over its business relations with Russia, in particular the construction of the Nord Stream pipeline that Washington pledged to sanction.