Coldest cloud tops ever measured during Typhoon Kammuri over the Philippines and the cloud heights pegged censors at 16KM in height breaking through the Stratosphere. Two cyclones in different hemispheres bumping each other off Africa spinning in different directions. Mt Shasta about to set the world snow record for most snow in a four day period of over 18 feet. Southern Australia blanketed in Summer snow, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania with a foot plus.