Five people belonging to a local football team died while three of their colleagues survived after they were struck by lightning in Chienge District of Luapula Province.Zambia Police Service acting spokespersons Danny Mwale has identified the victims as Jackson Kabwe aged 20, Seleman Kapembwa aged 19 and Joe Chansa aged 19 and Mpundu Nasri and Joe Katai aged 16 and 17 respectively."Investigations revealed that the victims belonged to a local football team known as Chilondo Football Club (aka Barcelona) and were hired to cultivate a piece of land in order to raise funds at Chikalipa Village. Before they finished working, rain started and the Eight players went to seek refuge under a mango tree were lightening struck killing the five on the spot," he said.