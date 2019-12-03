Global warming is a political, not a scientific issue, and is not about 'saving the planet'. The text of the 2015 Paris Climate Accord proves it. It states that climate action must include concern for "gender equality, empowerment for women, and intergenerational equity" as well as "climate justice". Governments around the world are being advised that all of these steps must be implemented in order to mitigate the evils of global warming.
The global warming/climate change movement is political ideology. The socialist leaders of the global warming movement represent one dimension of this war. They believe that the world and all people in it should be controlled by a massive all-seeing and all-knowing government. To these people, capitalism and free markets are the enemy. Personal freedom and democracy are evil. As the United States represents the primary embodiment of these attributes, America is in theory an evil empire that needs to be destroyed. As America is currently too strong to be defeated militarily, its destruction must be accomplished from within.
Fossil fuels represent the primary source of affordable energy for the United States and the entire world. Fossil fuels power all democracies and free market economies, providing people with a standard of living that is unmatched in the history of the world. The industrialized world cannot function without affordable energy. It is critical for providing heat and electricity to homes and businesses, as well as for all forms of modern transportation. The entire economic system of modern democracies would collapse without affordable energy. Unfortunately, this collapse is precisely what the worldwide socialist movement desires. This is why attacks on fossil fuels are so relentless. This is why the socialist movement is devoting so much attention to the global warming movement. They have no intention of 'saving the planet'. Their goal is to seize control of the planet and its population.
The climate change community is constantly warning people that the Earth is approaching a 'tipping point' beyond which it will be beyond saving. In reality, democratic societies are approaching a tipping point beyond which the damage caused by the global warming movement becomes irreversible.
- It is fortunate that archival temperature records still exist that conclusively show that the Earth's climate has been oscillating due to natural solar cycles rather than warming due to fossil fuel emissions. These climate records have yet to be deleted or completely replaced using massive computer programs.
- It is fortunate that we have access to satellites that can scan the entire globe to obtain accurate climate information in spite of attempts by the progressive climate change community to control, manipulate, and pervert this data.
- The temperature of the Earth is not spiraling out of control. Global temperatures have only increased by 0.3C since 1900. The current climate is cooler now than it was in 1930 prior to the era of extensive fossil fuel emissions.
- There is no evidence that CO2 emissions have had any impact on the Earth's temperature. Conversely, there is abundant chemical and geologic evidence pointing to the fact that existing atmospheric concentrations of CO2 and methane should have a negligible if any impact on Earth's climate.
Portions of this article have been excerpted with permission of the Publisher and Author of the 2018 book, The Mythology of Global Warming by Bruce Bunker Ph.D.
Publisher Moonshine Cove. I strongly recommend that book as the very best source of detailed accurate information on the Climate Change Delusion.
Dr. Jay Lehr - CFACT Senior Science Analyst Jay Lehr has authored more than 1,000 magazine and journal articles and 36 books.
