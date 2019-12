© ROB PONGSAJAPAN/CC BY 2.0



© BRETT NEILSON/CC BY 2.0



© COURTESY THOMAS URBAN



© BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT/CC BY 2.0



Today, White Sands National Monument in New Mexico is studded with dune fields, which are constantly being shuffled and sculpted by the wind. Visitors can hike across the soaring, powdery mounds of gypsum, or even barrel down them on a sled . The dunes seem to go on forever: They stretch for hundreds of square miles, and as the sand whips past, it's easy to imagine an infinity of white, rolling humps.At the end of the last Ice Age, it looked a lot different. Neighboring Lake Otero was beginning to evaporate , leaving behind selenite crystals that eroded into the sands of Alkali Flat . In the waning days of the Pleistocene, a human, a ground sloth, and a mammoth trudged across the eastern side of that disappearing lake. Now, well over 10,000 years later, researchers from Cornell University, Bournemouth University, and the National Park Service are using ground-penetrating radar to study the tracks they left behind.An animal can only die once, and when it does, there's a vanishingly slim chance that it will become a fossil: Far, far more often than not, an animal's carcass will decay and rot until there's little proof that it ever existed at all. While it's alive, though, a creature can stamp proof of itself all across the landscape. Ichnology is the study of those preserved tracks, burrows, and other "trace fossils" — and it's a way for researchers to visualize an animal's behavior and biomechanics without a body in sight.Like any other fossils, trace fossils owe their existence to a bit of luck. "You need a surface that is soft enough to deform and leave an imprint, which is true for sand and mud," says Douglas Jerolmack, a geophysicist at the University of Pennsylvania who has worked extensively in White Sands but was not involved in this current research. "To preserve it, you also need the surface to 'lock in' that imprint somehow," he adds. A track might be submerged by other sediment faster than wind or water can obliterate it, for instance, or it may be cemented in place. Jerolmack suspects that's what happened in White Sands. "The upwelling of salt-saturated groundwater in the arid environment there leads to precipitation of salt that builds little bridges among sand grains and binds them together," he says.Researchers have long known about the prehistoric tracks scattered throughout White Sands, but it's hard to study them up close. Though there might be as many as millions of trace fossil tracks in the area, "most of them, you'll only see intermittently or not at all," explains Thomas Urban, a research scientist at Cornell University and the lead author of the team's new paper in the journal Scientific Reports . The tracks are often easiest to glimpse right after a rain, or when sunlight rakes across a salt crust just so. They're also spectral — visible one afternoon, and gone the next. When they were completing their field work,It's also highly likely that, over the years, humans have spotted the ancient tracks left by mammoths, ground sloths, canids, felids, bovids, and camelids, and believed them to be something else. To the casual observer, mammoth tracks — which can be the size of a trash-can lid — "just look like a big round thing," Urban says. Some passersby probably figured they were puddles that had dried a little strangely on the sand; others have thought that the prints were proof that a giant human once lumbered across the landscape.In 1932, a government trapper named Ellis Wright rounded up a group of brave souls to go investigate 13 tracks "of unbelievable size" that he'd noticed imprinted in gypsum.says David Bustos, the monument's resource program manager.)Urban and his collaborators wanted to learn as much as they could about the area's trace fossils without digging them up. That's partly because once the ground is disturbed, it's never the same. "Excavating a site alters it permanently, which makes it difficult for others to study in the future," says Taylor Perron, a geologist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who was not involved in this research. "There is also a risk that you will miss something important in the material you remove," Perron adds. Plus, even if Urban and company were willing to plunge shovels into the soft sediment, the task would be too huge. "There are just too many of them," Urban says. "It would be centuries of work."The data that comes back are traces, or series of oscillating pulses. A bunch of those form radargrams , which look like cross-sections; from there, the researchers interpolate in between them to make a 3D image that helps them understand what's going on beneath the surface.That 3D image of the ground beneath the footprints "would be difficult to study through excavation — and you would have to dig up the footprints completely to get at the material underneath," Perron says. Looking at the compression can help researchers piece together information about biomechanics, including how the creatures distributed their body weight as they strode along.The tracks also highlight chance encounters in the prehistoric neighborhood. At the site where they did their fieldwork for the Scientific Reports paper, Urban and his colleagues found thatUrban says.For the average visitor, "ghost prints" are still elusive. The trackways aren't accessible to the public, and the researchers keep the exact locations secret, to minimize damage to the fossils. But there are a few prints on display at the visitor center, says Bustos, the resource program manager, and the park is working on 3D models of the trace fossils that can be accessed digitally from anywhere.