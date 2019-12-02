record cold air in Russia
Global CO2 levels are the highest on record despite all of the measures and cuts through the last decades but remarkably we are still here and coastal cities continue to be inhabited. Some emergency. Bawwwwk. Europe freezes with Russia leading a full 10C+ drop in the last week from -40C to -52C, yes that is below zero. Otherworldly snowscapes pelt Romania and Austria.


Sources