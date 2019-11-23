© Sharon Avraham



© Quique Kierszenbaum



For many Israeli soldiers, it is the mundane, day-to-day memories of their time in the military that continue to jolt them in post-army life. Regular house searches, arrest and hours at checkpoints fill their minds when they look back and wince.When several dozen ex-combatants were asked about a time that most affected them, former First Sergeant Omry Balely remembered weeks of boredom at a roadblock near the parched Palestinian city of Jericho.They would get agitated and taunt the Palestinians,Looking for amusement,for the Palestinians who crossed regularly. They were legally meaningless but added some fun to the long hours in the sun.Once, an older man in his 50s arrived. He had one of these paper VIP permits, but that day, he came with a donkey. "Where was the donkey's VIP pass? the soldiers demanded. "We all laughed at the situation, including the Palestinian," says Balely, now 30. "But looking back a few years later,For a decade, Quique Kierszenbaum, a Uruguayan-Israeli news photographer and journalist, has been documenting those who agreed to speak out about the abuses they saw and often perpetrated. He did this with the help ofa not-for-profit organisation founded in 2004 that has been collecting personal military stories, hoping it will show the public the reality of everyday life for Palestinians.The whistleblower organisation, widely derided in Israel,- rather than the rare the rare anomalies that such incidents are often explained away as. To date, Breaking the Silence has meticulously collectedalthough the vast majority do not have their identities revealed. This has led to the army and others questioning the accuracy of their accounts.At the exhibition, almost half of the portraits are of testifiers who are showing their names and faces for the first time.During the decade-long shoot, Kierszenbaum always used the same black background, carrying a pull-out poster with him. All he asked was that the soldiers look at the camera."This is part of the message," says Kierszenbaum, who works freelance for multiple international media outlets, including the Guardian.At one point, an Israeli rightwing activist group infiltrated it, secretly video taping the offices for more than a year. Others pretended to be repentant soldiers themselves to provide false testimony and prove the organisation publishes lies. But it never worked.. Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu once cancelled a meeting with the German foreign minister after the latter said he would talk to the former soldiers.Breaking the Silence itself started with a photo exhibition, in 2004, when it was still a rough assortment of recently discharged soldiers who fought in the occupied West Bank flashpoint city of Hebron.So they published photos of their time in uniform and talked about their experiences.Yehuda Shaul, an ex-combat soldier, was one of the group's founders and still runs it. His portrait forms part of the exhibition, one of the first people Kierszenbaum photographed.A decision was later made to carry out what he callsWhen Shaul first went public with this story, the army said soldiers were educated to behave "according to moral standards in complex situations that include very difficult moral dilemmas". It said it would investigate all allegations of crimes and interrogated Shaul. However, none of the group's testifiers has been tried, Shaul says, something he attributes to the fact thatIn his testimony, he says he had a responsibility to tell his story.EXPOSE[D] is at the Studio Orly Dvir, Tel Aviv, Israel, until 5 December.