News that the principal Grenfell Tower contractor won a new contract worth almost £100 million to redevelop a London council estate might seem shocking, but really it's unsurprising given the way the system operates in the UK.You couldn't make it up, could you?Ealing says it selected Rydon as a 'partner' for their project to demolish the 264-home High Lane estate and replace it with 450 homes in April 2017, i.e. two months before the Grenfell Fire. But why couldn't they have put the decision on hold until after the inquiry into the fire which, lest we forget, caused the death of 72 people?So, who's responsible? Kensington and Chelsea London Borough Council? They contracted Kensington and Chelsea TMO to manage the Grenfell building, who then commissioned another company to manage the refurbishment project. Rydon was given an £8.7 million ($11.2 million) contract for the refurbishment. But they subcontracted the cladding installation to another firm, Harley Facades, who got their panels from another company.See how tricky it is?The old saying that a fish rots from the head down definitely applies here. The government, instead of setting an example, is the worst culprit. The UK government spends a mind-boggling £ 251 billion ($324 billion) a year on outsourcing and contracting.It was only this month that the government included Rydon on its list of approved contractors for high-rise accommodation work in the south of England!You can understand why survivors of Grenfell would be upset about that.The report quoted one Mark Farmer, who led a government review of the construction industry, as saying thatIt's not just construction where there are major problems of accountability. Britain's privatized utilities operate under the same, or a very similar, model. Your water company will contract someone else to mend your leak. The telephone company will do likewise. And if the job's not done properly? Well, who do you blame?We actually need a new economic model, where people always come before profits.