"We will reveal the information about the financial pyramid scheme that was created in Ukraine and developed by everyone beginning with Yanukovich and later by Poroshenko.



"This system is still working under the guidance of the current managerial board of the National Bank, ensuring that money flows in the interest of people who stole millions of dollars, took it offshore and bought Ukrainian public bonds turning them into the Ukrainian sovereign debt.



"In both cases of Yanukovich and Poroshenko, Ms. Gontareva and companies she controls were investing the stolen funds."

Franklin Templeton named

"Last week, November 14, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), unnoticed by the media, announced a new suspicion to the notorious owner of Burisma, ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevsky. According to the suspicion, the Yanukovich family is suspected, in particular, with legalizing (laundering) of criminally obtained income through Franklin Templeton Investments, an investment fund carrying out purchases of external government loan bonds totaling $7.4 billion."

A Ukrainian MP says a document leaked from the Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General contains, as well as- according to Alexander Dubinsky of the ruling Servant of the People Party.Dubinsky made the claim in a Wednesday press conference, citing materials from an investigation into Zlochevsky and Burisma. "Zlochevsky was charged with this new accusation by the Office of the Prosecutor General but the press ignored it," said the MP., with money raised through criminal means and money laundering.According to Dubinsky, Hunter Biden's income from Burisma is a "link that reveals how money is siphoned [from Ukraine]," and howwhich included politicians from the previous Yanukovich administration who continued their schemes under his successor, President Pyotr Poroshenko.According to Interfax-Ukraine , MP Andriy Derkach announced at the same press conference that deputies have received new materials from investigative journalists alleging that the 'family' of ex-President YanukovichDerkach added that. Another fund-related character is, shareholder Franklin Templeton Investments, which has the largest share in the fund.Derkach added.Derkach then demanded "President Zelensky must pick up the phone, dial Trump, ask for help and cooperation in the fight against corruption and fly to Washington. Reuters sheds additional light on the press conference, noting that the document from the Prosecutor General's office was leaked and not officially released.Dubinsky, the MP, says one of the leaked documents is a " signed suspicion " at 1:19 in the video below. This has been described in Ukrainian media as an investigative step which documents allegations against an individual or individuals, similar to a criminal referral. While Dubinsky says during the press conference that "Zlochevsky was charged," we have updated our headline and report accordingly.A transcription of key portions of the press conference can, via Tanya Tay Posobiec.