Another fireball this morning over Ireland, about 5.20am. Did any of you see it?

A giant fireball was spotted streaking over Kilkenny's frosty sky early this morning.Some reports are saying it was a meteorite, while some claim it landed in neighbouring Carlow.A spokesperson for Astronomy Ireland confirmed the sighting but are now seeking the public's help for more information about the sighting.Fireballs occur when tiny meteor enter and then burn up in the Earth's atmosphere. The last reported meteor to land in Carlow was found in Leighlinbridge in 1999.Meteorites can be quite valuable. Depending on the composition of the materials in the meteorite and its size, they can fetch anywhere between 5c per gramme to €10 per gramme.This Friday, November 21, the most intense Meteor Shower seen in a decade will be visible from Ireland. The Alpha Monocerotid shower could produce up to 400 meteors an hour.