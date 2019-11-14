© (L) Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov; (R) AFP / Tolga AKMEN



A website obsessed with blaming Russia for everything - using Google Earth to support its airtight theories - has been infiltrated by Russian agents, according to a Ukrainian MP and former minister. But does it even make sense?In her post, Friz accused Bellingcat of regurgitating an "exclusively Russian narrative" that there are "fascists in Ukraine."This can mean only one thing, according to the Ukrainian lawmaker."There are all signs that people from the Russian FSB have infiltrated [Bellingcat]. I otherwise cannot explain for myself the fact that they coordinate their work with Russian outlet the Insider, which is controlled by Lubyanka," she wrote, referring to the Moscow headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service.Friz even went so far as to suggest that Bellingcat should probe staff with "Russian names." In an open letter responding to the damning allegations, Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins politely pointed out that it employs no Russians - only two Ukrainian-Americans.The social media fracas spawned a number of entertaining tweets. One netizen lamented the poor treatment that Bellingcat had received at the hands of Ukraine - a country that it has vigorously defended, using Google image searches.